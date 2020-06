Like many other players and coaches, Todd Bowles was in the midst of a virtual conference call with reporters when his son non-nonchalantly crashed the call.



Everything seemed to be going smoothly for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator until his 9-year-old son Tyson strolled into the room shirtless and found a comfortable chair to sit and play video games.

One person took to Twitter to say “[Bowles] is literally every dad working from home right now!”