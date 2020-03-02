Soft Orange Cake with Chef Stefano from Lifestyle Restaurant

Chef Stefano from Lifestyle Restaurant in Bedford shows Studio 814’s Jordan Tracy how to make a soft orange cake.

SOFT ORANGE CAKE

1 1/2 cups flour

2 cups sugar

1/3 cup butter

Eggs 4

Yeast 1 package

4 Oranges

Melt the butter in a pan. In a bowl mix the eggs and sugar, then add the flour, the melted butter and the orange zest of one orange. Mix well and add the yeast.

Cover the cake pan with butter and flour. Pour the cake mix and cook it in the oven at 350F degrees for 30 minutes. Take the cake out of the oven and let it cool.

Take a toothpick and make little holes all over the top of the cake.

Squeeze the 4 oranges, mix them with the remaining sugar and pour them of top of the cake a little bit at the time, so that the cake will absorb the juice better.

Let the cake rest for a couple of hours and serve.