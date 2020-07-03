SO CUTE! Javan Rhino splish splashes around at base of waterfall

An endangered Javan Rhino was caught on cam rolling in the tropical waters of the Ujung Kulon National Park on Indonesia’s Java Island. This 7-year-old male is one of only 72 left in the wild.

The video shows him rolling around at the base of a waterfall to rest and regulate his body temperature.

The population of the heavy, herbivores has declined mainly due to illegal poaching and the excessive demand for rhino horn and medicine.

But thankfully this guy is doing okay, and having fun splish-splashing around.