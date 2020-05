An Australian Wildlife Park is celebrating the birth of its first koala baby since the area’s devastating bushfires.



The baby koala–known as a joey–was revealed in a Facebook video posted by the Australian Reptile Park Tuesday May 26, 2020.

Keepers have named the baby “Ash,” and call her a sign of hope for the future of Australia’s native wildlife. Some fear the koala is on the brink of extinction in the wild, so baby Ash is a much welcome addition.