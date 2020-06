A two-day-old baby gorilla was introduced to the public Wednesday by zookeepers at the Belgian Zoo of Antwerp.

The baby’s gender is still not known, but mama Mambele is giving her new bundle of joy all the tender, love, and care.

Western Lowland Gorillas are critically endangered in the wild with a decreasing population. In 25 years, their population in nature has fallen by 60 percent due to poaching, hunting and diseases.