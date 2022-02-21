Snowshoeing fun offered in the Pocono Mountains

MONROE, COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)— The winter time brings plenty of opportunities for people to enjoy some activities in the snow. Whether you like to sled, snow tube, ski or snowshoe – you can do it all in the Pocono Mountains.

“To be able to still go out and be one with nature, it’s just amazing,” said Daniela Hosier, Co-Owner, Naturfi.

A new outdoor business teamed up with Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort to bring the sport of snowshoeing to the Poconos.

“Snowshoeing is just like you’re walking, it’s a little more intense because you are going over the snow. You actually burn double the calories as you would with walking, but if you could walk, you can snowshoe,” said Hosier.

Hosier and Ashleigh Snyder are co-owners of Naturfi, a business that brings snowshoeing to you.

The two found out about the sport when trying to explore other options for winter activities to do in the area, other than skiing.

“We couldn’t find anything in the Poconos close to here to do, so we ended up going an hour and 20 minutes away, they only had two snowshoes, so not all of us could do it, and we just loved it, we fell in love with it so we thought we want to bring it to the Poconos,” Snyder explained.

Three beginner trails for snowshoeing are offered at Shawnee Inn. And snowshoeing is an activity for all ages. The owners say they see children as young as four years old, trying out the sport.

“I love being able to explore trails that you normally wouldn’t be able to in the winter. You’re able to access the properties, you’re not sinking into the snow,” Hosier said.

Snowshoeing is now available at Shawnee Inn on Thursdays and Saturdays.

If you’d like to try out snowshoeing at Shawnee Inn click here.