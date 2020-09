Twenty-five years after releasing his smash-hit Gin and Juice, Snoop Dogg is launching his own brand of gin.



He’s calling it Indoggo Gin, and says he can’t wait for the world to taste what he calls his “remix” on the spirit.

Snoop Dogg is partnering with Trusted Spirits” who says the rapper is a “gin connoisseur” who took 2 years to develop the perfect blend. Bottles will first be sold in California this month and then be released across the 50 states early next year.