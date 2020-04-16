SNL’s Michael Che to pay rent for everyone in the building his grandmother lived in

“Saturday Night Live” star Michael Che is honoring his late grandmother by paying one month’s rent for all the people in her former public housing complex. That’s 160 units in total.

Che’s grandmother died after contracting the Coronavirus. He announced his plans on Instagram yesterday.

The SNL star expressed dismay that public housing residents are still expected to pay rent when many New Yorkers aren’t able to work.

Che previously said that his grandmother moved out of that building in the 90’s.

The comedian paid tribute to her on last week’s episode of SNL. He signed off from his segment saying, “from weekend update, I’m Martha’s grandbaby.”