Snarkiest of snark intro on “Wheel of Fortune…” and it’s awesome

Pat Sayjak asked a contestant to introduce him. Here’s how it went:

“Hello Blair.”
“Hello.”
“Blair Davis, Cardiff,California. [You] owns a trucking business it says here.”

“A small trucking business in San Diego, yeah.”
“And talk about your family.”
“I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-ax named Kim. She cursed my life with three step-children named Star, RJ, and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson.”
“Yay!”
“No wonder you came here, you just wanted to get away from everybody. I know you’re being facetious.”
“I love them like nobody’s business.”
“I bet you do.”

