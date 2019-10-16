Snarkiest of snark intro on “Wheel of Fortune…” and it’s awesome

Pat Sayjak asked a contestant to introduce him. Here’s how it went:

“Hello Blair.”

“Hello.”

“Blair Davis, Cardiff,California. [You] owns a trucking business it says here.”

“A small trucking business in San Diego, yeah.”

“And talk about your family.”

“I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-ax named Kim. She cursed my life with three step-children named Star, RJ, and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson.”

“Yay!”

“No wonder you came here, you just wanted to get away from everybody. I know you’re being facetious.”

“I love them like nobody’s business.”

“I bet you do.”