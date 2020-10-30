Smile! Orthodontist Dr. Servello talks teeth straightening & more

Studio 814’s Jordan Tracy talks to Dr. Dave Servello from Servello Orthodontics about teeth straightening, braces, and Invisalign. If you’d like to learn more about Dr. Servello and his work, click here.

Dr. David Servello, DMD, is a Board Certified Specialist in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics.

Born in Altoona, PA, Dr. Servello is a graduate of Altoona Area High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the Pennsylvania State University and was the recipient of an Air Force ROTC Pre-Health Scholarship. He continued his education at the University Of Pittsburgh School Of Dental Medicine, earning his Doctor of Dental Medicine (D.M.D.) degree and graduating in the top 10 of his class. Dr. Servello was inducted into the prestigious Omicron Kappa Upsilon honor society and was the recipient of by The American of College of Dentists award for outstanding academic and clinical performance.

Passionate and dedicated to his profession and patients, Dr. Servello is active in many professional organizations, including the American Association of Orthodontists, The Angle Orthodontist as a peer reviewer, The American Board of Orthodontics, and the 7th District of the PA Dental Association.

For Dr. Servello, being an Orthodontist is an absolute dream come true. He loves perfecting a patient’s smile and truly believes it is a life changing event that makes a positive impact on each patient.

After 11 years of service in the U.S. Air Force, Dr. Servello, his wife Angela, and his children Alex, Amelia, and Francesca are thrilled to be back home in Central Pennsylvania. In his leisure time, he enjoys running, reading, and spending time with his family.