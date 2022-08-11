STROUDSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau It’s time to start booking your Fall getaway in the Pocono Mountains.

President and CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, Chris Barrett stops by to talk about some of the charming small towns with bog adventures in the Poconos.

The fall is a beautiful time of the year to visit the Poconos because of the changing of the leaves. When visitors look across the mountains and the landscape, they see vibrant yellows, reds, and oranges as the leaves transform in the crisp, cool temps.

Chris says the Poconos is a short distance away, with affordable activities for families and couples. For more information on booking your stay click here.