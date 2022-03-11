ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for an adventure that both kids and adults will love, look no further than slinky action fun zone.

“Yeah, there’s something fun for everyone we just changed our slogan to that because we are gearing up towards adults,” said Shawn Campbell, General Manager, Slinky Action Fun Zone



During the pandemic, the facility was able to make some major upgrades

“It was time for a change, everything was kind of old, outdated here so we just modernized everything,” said Campbell.

We’re talking new arcade games, with an all new card system that keeps track of your points and tokens. They have a two tier laser tag exhibit, and even duck pin bowling.

“It’s mini bowling yes, you get three shots per frame instead of two because its a lot harder to do,” says Campbell.

And they’re even adding on a brewery. Juniata Brewing Company will be moving into a spot in the facility and will be officially launching on March 17th.

The family entertainment center is enough to keep both kids and parents busy. “We decided that this was the time after COVID hit and everything was going down they decided that they wanted to invest and make this a big spot for Blair county and the meadow is redoing their putt putt so it’ll be a nice place even in the summertime to come and come here with the brewery being opened,” said Campbell.

Slinky Action Zone is located at 491 Municipal Drive in Duncansville. Visit their website here or call (814) 695-1515 to learn more information about the facility.