Skin suit…for your phone?

This is a phone cover made of synthetic “skin” that makes your phone ticklish. You can even pinch it just like human skin.



Additionally, your phone can also display emojis that correspond to how you touch it, like a laughing emoji if you tickle it. The artificial skin was created using silicone and sensors to give it that real-life look and feel.



The technology, called “skin-on interfaces,” is a project designed by researchers at the University of Bristol in England. It is only a project at this stage and doesn’t appear to be up for sale….yet.