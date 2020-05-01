Sit home, relax, and watch the slowest 8 minutes in sports: The Kentucky Turtle Derby

Slow and steady wins the race!



The 146th Kentucky Derby was supposed to be at Churchill Downs tomorrow — but it’s been postponed until September due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, Old Forester Bourbon is hosting a “2020 Kentucky Turtle Derby,” otherwise known as “the slowest eight minutes in sports.”

You can watch it on Old Forester’s YouTube channel at 7pm.

Eight turtles – with names like “Seattle Slow” and “Green Mamba” – will start in the center of a circle and the first to cross the outer ring wins.