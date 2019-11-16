Sisters First: Bush Sisters release children’s book

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush released a new children’s book, “Sisters First.” The book is about a young girl who wishes for a sister and is inspired by their own childhood. Their children’s book is already a best-seller on Amazon.



Barbara said they talked about writing a children’s book for “several years,” but finally decided to do it after trying to get Jenna’s daughter excited about the birth of Jenna’s second child, Poppy.



This isn’t the first time Jenna and Barbara wrote a book together. They also co-authored the adult book, “Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life,” which was released last year.