Sip & Paint Party to benefit Service Paws of Central PA

Service Paws of Central PA helps individuals in need of service dogs receive the life-changing gift of having a service dog companion. But service dogs have special skills, and are not cheap! Join Service Paws of Central PA for a fun Sip & Paint event on September 26th, and help out their amazing cause.

Service dogs help people with disabilities have more independence and a better quality of life. The non-profit organization serves individuals in the following counties: Blair, Bedford, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Fulton, Huntingdon, Clinton, Fayette, Indiana, Jefferson, Mifflin, Westmoreland, and Somerset.

Sip & Paint Event Details:

Sunday September 26, 2021 — 1PM – 4PM

UVA Club 1809 Union Avenue Altoona, PA

$35/person includes canvas and materials needed to complete the painting. Proceeds go to Service Paws of Central PA.

