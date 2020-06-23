Single guys, listen up! If you want a date, leave your cat out of your dating profile

A new study suggests that men with cats in their dating profile pics, get less dates than those that don’t.

Scientists at Colorado State University showed more than 700 women photos of two guys — one by himself and the second with a cat companion.

Allegedly, the women were less interested after seeing the picture of the man cuddling a cat. It wasn’t a huge drop, however. Only about 5%. But why such a fuss over felines?

The folks who did the study say it probably has to do with some long-held cultural stereotypes about cat owners versus dog owners. “Cat men” have a stereotype of being less masculine, neurotic, agreeable, and less dateable.