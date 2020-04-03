Singer Bill Withers dies at 81

Bill Withers, who wrote and sang a string of soulful songs in the 1970s has passed away at the age of 81 from heart complications. Some of his most memorable songs include “Lovely Day,” “Ain’t No Sunshine,” and “Lean On Me.”

The Grammy Award winner was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

Growing up in rural West Virginia, Withers overcame a stutter as a child to make it as a singer. After nine years in the military, he moved to Los Angeles to focus on music.

“Lean On Me” has been covered by dozens of artists, and has seen a resurgence in popularity since the Coronavirus outbreak.