Simone Biles shows off never-before-seen trick that is “too dangerous” for competition

Even though the 2020 Summer Olympics aren’t happening for another year, gymnast Simone Biles is still putting in the work.



The most decorated American gymnast is practicing a new skill ,and it’s one that will have her competitors in awe. Really, not just her competitors, but anyone watching.

It’s a trick that has never been done before.

This is from Biles’ Twitter page showing her attempt of a “Triple-Twisting Double Back.”

While Biles continues to train for the Tokyo games, this move won’t actually be in her routine. The Gymnastics International Governing Body says it is too dangerous.