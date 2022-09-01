ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — One of the most historic buildings in Blair county is welcoming in every day people to come investigate paranormal activity on the grounds. Baker Mansion is hosting a paranormal seminar with the help of the JABA Paranormal Investigators. Lead Investigator, John Karle some of the equipment and tools that are used in their investigations. John has been researching and investigating paranormal activity in the Central PA area for many years, and loves sharing his passion with others.

Elizabeth Happeny of the Baker Mansion loves seeing people come through the doors, and opening their minds to what could be lurking within the walls of the mansion. There are many historic stories and tales about the people who were attached to the mansion, and their spirits that still linger within the grounds.

If you’re interested in signing up to be an investigator for a night, coming up on September 23rd click here to reserve your spot. Spots are limited, and fill quickly, so secure your spot before it’s too late.