The Sigel’s School of Dance was established in 1939 by well-known professional dancer, William C. Sigel and his wife Rosalie. The school is “proud to be one of the largest and most successful dance studio’s in the state of Pennsylvania.”

Specializing in Cecchetti Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Lyrical, and Hip Hop, the Sigels have produced many professional dancers of film, television, Broadway Stage, Summer Theater, Amusement Parks, Night Clubs and Cruise Ships.

Many of their former students now teach in dance studios in the Altoona and Central Pennsylvania region.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to owner, Mindy Frye and her advanced level dancers about their accomplishments and experience at Sigel’s School of Dance.

Siara Helsel received a $9,000 scholarship to Point Park College Ballet program, which is one of the top five dance colleges in the United States. Helsel also received an Isaac award for best Choreography in a high school musical at the Altoona Area High School. This was the first time in history AAHS won a best Choreography award!

Mayah Marasco who has been student teaching with Sigel’s School of Dance received a $3,000 college scholarship award through the Dance Masters of PA Organization.

Rylie Keagy, a member of the Senior Cecchetti Ballet Company of Pennsylvania, received a full scholarship for tuition for the 2022-2023 dance year through their organization.

Aleia Frye is fourth generation of the Sigel family dancers. Frye is a straight A-student, and secretary for the studio.

The dancers from Sigel’s School of Dance give us a preview of their 82nd annual recital this Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Historic Mishler Theatre at 8 pm. Check out their amazing performance of “Swing With Me” sung by Jessica Simpson.