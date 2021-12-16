Shrimp Tortellini Alfredo recipe with Maine Bay & Berry Co.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s the season of the seven fishes! And the perfect spot to pick up some fresh seafood is Maine Bay & Berry. Owner Shaun Knight drives to Maine to pick up the fresh seafood to keep his Centre County store stocked year-round.

Many of the items and ingredients that Shaun uses can be picked up in the store. They offer a variety of spices, sauces, mixes, and local items to make any meal sing!

“This is not diet-conscious, so just go into this knowing that it’s going to be a great time,” says Knight. The recipe calls for a delicious made-from-scratch Alfredo sauce that is surprisingly easy to make. “The sauce actually calls for heavy cream, cream cheese and butter.” Maine Bay & Berry has a partnership with Casco Bay Creamery in Maine, so this butter is no ordinary butter it’s 84% milk fat.

Shaun shares his recipe for Shrimp Tortellini Alfredo with Morgan on the show. The recipe is listed below.

Shrimp Tortellini Alfredo

Cook Time 30 minutes Total Time 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 packages 9 ounces each refrigerated cheese tortellini

¼ cup butter

1 pint heavy cream

4 ounces Chive and Onion cream cheese

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 package 12 ounces frozen, small cooked shrimp (peeled, deveined, tails off)

Instructions

In a large pot of salted water, cook tortellini according to package directions. Drain water.

Meanwhile, in a large non-stick skillet, add butter, heavy cream and cream cheese. Stir and simmer until butter and cream cheese has melted.

Stir in the Parmesan cheese and garlic powder. Turn heat to low and let simmer for 15 minutes or until thick and creamy.

Meanwhile, run cold water over frozen cooked shrimp to thaw completely. Add thawed shrimp to Alfredo sauce in skillet. Stir gently.

Pour cooked, drained tortellini into skillet. Gently stir to coat pasta and shrimp. Garnish with parsley, if desired. Serve and enjoy!

Maine Bay & Berry Co. is located at 201 Elmwood Street in State College.