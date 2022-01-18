Shredded Italian Chicken with Village Eatinghouse

Melanie and Clay Phillips from Village Eatinghouse stop by the 814 Kitchen to show us how they make their shredded Italian Chicken. It’s so easy. It only requires TWO ingredients: Boneless chicken thighs and Village Eatinghouse Simple & Sour Italian sauce. Their sauces are for any season — not just summer!

The dynamic couple created Village Eatinghouse products to help you feel confident and inspired in your food preparation! After 20+ years in business, they found that their devoted customers generally fall onto one of two categories: either they are overwhelmed by food preparation or they are looking for something inspiring and new to try in their recipes. According to Melanie and Clay, “Village Eatinghouse is the answer for those times when you want to make delicious food but you’re just stumped about the whole thing.”

