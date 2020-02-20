Should Harry & Meghan still use word “royal” in their brand name following Megxit?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t royals anymore — or are they?

Apparently, Buckingham Palace isn’t quite sure, either. It’s become an issue because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is hoping to generate income through their brand called “Sussex Royal.”

They both agreed to stop using the titles “His and Her Royal Highness” last month.

The question is, can they use the term “royal” for their brand?

Allegedly, an aide to the Queen warned them against doing so. A royal source says it is still being discussed — but the term will most likely be dropped from the brand.