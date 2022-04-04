HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — With rain and clouds in the forecast for the upcoming weekend, you might want an excuse to get together with your friends and shop and socialize at a pop-up event. The spring fling pop-up will be held on Sunday April 10 from noon until 4 p.m. at the US Hotel Tavern.

“Spring fling it is a pop up at the US Hotel Tavern and it is organized by a group of us girls with small businesses and we call ourselves Handpicked Handmade,” says organizer, Sarah Baumbauch.

Sarah says there are many benefits to supporting events like these. The Handpicked Handmade group tries to host a handful of these events throughout the year. “It allows you to meet the maker or meet the finder, you can hear stories about maybe where they found them, so you can make a connection with it and also learn about how these products were made,” says Baumbauch.

“We have so many goodies we have over 25 vendors this Sunday. And we will have everything from plants to art, we also feature vintage finders,” says Baumbauch. “It’s great to support local that way.”

And the event allows people to eat, drink, and mingle while they’re browsing. “The US Hotel always has their brunch on Sunday and also, they make special cocktails for our event,” says Baumbach.

To learn more about the Spring Fling pop-up event at the US Hotel Tavern click here.