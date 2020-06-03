Shocking! Court rules that Joe Exotic’s animal park now belongs to Carole Baskin

Carole Baskin won a major victory in court against Joe Exotic Monday June 1, 2020.



Joe Exotic’s worst nightmare scenario, Carole Baskin is now the owner of his infamous animal park.

An Oklahoma judge ruled in favor of Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue Corporation in its lawsuit against Joe Exotic’s zoo.

The court is giving Baskin control of the 16-acre animal park in Garvin County, Oklahoma, with its array of big cats. The judgment also awarded several cabins and vehicles to Baskin, according to court records.

Joe Exotic–whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage–remains in prison for his attempt to hire a hitman to kill Baskin.

Jeff Lowe, the current owner of the park decided to not file an appeal, but rather devote all of his energy into building a new tiger themed animal attraction in Thackerville, Oklahoma.