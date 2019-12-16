Shipwreck found from over 2000 years ago

Researchers discovered an ancient Roman ship that wrecked about 2,000 years ago.

The shipwreck, off the west coast of Greece, is the largest ever found in the Eastern Mediterranean. Archaeologists say the ship was carrying 6,000 large terracotta pots which the Roman empire used to transport wine and olive oil.



The cargo is visible on the seafloor. Researchers say the pots are in a good preserved state.



The next step for the team is to start recovering artifacts and use DNA techniques to find out what the pots were carrying. Investors are also being sought to turn the sight into a diving park.