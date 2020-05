A sheep in Australia missing for more than seven years helped raise more than $7,500 for charity after a competition was held for people to guess the weight of her wool.



Prickles was shorn for the first time in seven years, producing 30 pounds of fleece! She escaped after a bushfire destroyed her farm back in 2013.

Her owner Alice Bennet joked how Prickles was an expert at “social distancing.” Now, her wool will be made into items that will be auctioned off to benefit the UN Refugee Agency.