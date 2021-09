ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Do you love a Pumpkin Spice Latte? Maybe you will love this — Sheetz is out with an all new Pumpkin Pie Pop soda. The soda is limited-edition and is available in all 633 stores. A bottle will cost you around $1.29 or $2.22 for two bottles with your loyalty card.

The soda contains some pumpkin juice, and has rolled out right in time for fall. Of course our Morgan Koziar and Rebecca Petner had to do a taste test.