Actress Sharon Stone is back on ‘Bumble’ after the dating app blocked her profile.

In a tweet, Stone said users reported her account as fake. The Basic Instinct star was accused of being an impersonator. Stone asked Bumble, ‘Don’t shut me out of the hive.’



The service sorted things out and re-activated her profile. Stone has been married two times. Last year she said she is looking for an actual partnership, which she says is hard to find.