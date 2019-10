Studio 814’s Jordan Tracy talks to Rob Krimmel, the Head Basketball Coach for St. Francis University.

The Saint Francis men’s and women’s basketball teams will host a celebratory Rim Rally on Thursday October 24th at 7:30 p.m. to kick off the 2019-20 season. The basketball pep rally is a chance for the entire community to come out to a free event and meet the team.

There will be a slam dunk contest, a faculty-student game, and a shooting challenge.