Service Paws of Central PA changing lives & raising awareness about service dogs

Service Paws of Central PA (SPCP) is having a check presentation ceremony on April 15, 2021 from 11AM to 1PM at the new UVA in Altoona. They will present two checks to New Hope Assistance Dogs, for Branden Hill & Nicole Horn.

These checks total $16,000. SPCP is excited to share with the community how their contributions have helped to make people more independent.

If you’re a local businesses — you can get involved by sponsoring a client by committing to

purchase a dog for one of SPCP’s clients.

Are you a golfer? Check out the PAWing IT FOREward golf tournament and help raise money for this amazing cause.

Service Paws of Central PA is also looking for passionate Board members to help raise awareness about how service dogs can help people with disabilities right here in the 814.