Service Paws of Central Pa celebrates 10-years of changing lives

Service Paws of Central PA will celebrate its 10-year-anniversary on Sunday October 17, 2021 from 3PM-5PM at the UVA Club in Altoona. Three checks totaling $6,000 will be presented. It’s an evening to learn more about the organization, mingle with local dignitaries, and show support for this amazing non-profit.

SPCP is a non-profit, non-residential, community-based organization, founded in 2011 by Ms. Leslie Kelly. All members of the SPCP Advisory Board are volunteers. SPCP was established with the goal of helping individuals financially obtain a service dog and/or helping defray extraordinary veterinary costs for those currently using a service dog.

Service dogs are used for many reasons and are life-changing for those that are able to benefit from these extraordinary animals. Their services include but are not limited to, assisting individuals who are blind or have low vision with navigation and other tasks, alerting individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing to the presence of people or sounds, providing non-violent protection or rescue work, pulling a wheelchair, assisting an individual during a seizure, alerting individuals to the presence of allergens, retrieving items such as medicine or the telephone, providing physical support and assistance with balance and stability to individuals with mobility disabilities, and helping persons with psychiatric and neurological disabilities by preventing or interrupting impulsive or destructive behaviors.

If you or anyone you know needs a service dog, please reach out to Joe Fagnani at 814 940-0270 or via email at servicepawsofcentralpa@gmail.com.