Selena Gomez says she has Bipolar Disorder

Selena Gomez revealed that she’s been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder during a moving virtual conversation with Miley Cyrus.

The two former Disney stars appeared on Cyrus’ Instagram show, “Bright Minded,” where Gomez talked openly about her health.

Gomez says she realized she was bipolar after landing in a hospital in Massachusetts.

Selena and Miley sent a message of love, and encouraged others to donate to non-profit organizations aiding in the frontline of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Gomez advised people who are not taking social distancing seriously to please think of those sacrificing their lives, adding that she has donated money to hospitals.