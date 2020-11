(WTAJ) — COVID-19 has caused the Trans-Siberian Orchestra to cancel their annual holiday tour. BUT DON’T WORRY! They are hosting a live virtual event that will bring the awesome concert to your home!

On Friday, December 18 the high-energy, super powered orchestra will be playing your favorites from their show “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” through a live stream. General tickets cost $30 and you can even get merchandise on their website.