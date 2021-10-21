See the Poconos by Slingshot or take a spin around the Pocono Raceway

POCONO MOUNTAINS — Explore the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania like never before in a Polaris Slingshot Rental. Experience an open-air ride on the twisting mountain roads in the beautiful Pocono Mountains. Wherever you choose to go, heads will turn when driving a Polaris Slingshot. Rentals are offered 7 days a week from May 1st thru November 15th.

Do you have an even greater need for speed? Try a Stock Car Drive Experience. You can feel like a pro race car driver as you hit speeds of up to 160 MPH around NASCAR’s famous 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway. You’ll have a one-hour training course, and then suit you up in an official race suit and safety gear. For the main event, drive a 600-horsepower NASCAR style stock car around the “Tricky Triangle” with 3 different turns.

Embrace your sense of adventure on your next trip to the Poconos.