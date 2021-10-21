See the Poconos by Slingshot or take a spin around the Pocono Raceway

POCONO MOUNTAINS — Explore the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania like never before in a Polaris Slingshot Rental. Experience an open-air ride on the twisting mountain roads in the beautiful Pocono Mountains. Wherever you choose to go, heads will turn when driving a Polaris Slingshot. Rentals are offered 7 days a week from May 1st thru November 15th.
Do you have an even greater need for speed? Try a Stock Car Drive Experience. You can feel like a pro race car driver as you hit speeds of up to 160 MPH around NASCAR’s famous 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway. You’ll have a one-hour training course, and then suit you up in an official race suit and safety gear. For the main event, drive a 600-horsepower NASCAR style stock car around the “Tricky Triangle” with 3 different turns.
Embrace your sense of adventure on your next trip to the Poconos.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.