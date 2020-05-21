See Elvis’ home like never before. Graceland reopens to public with smaller crowd restrictions

Elvis Presley’s Graceland home in Memphis is reopened its gates to visitors on Thursday May 21, 2020.

Officials say the rules for visitors have been “all shook up” because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Tours will be limited to 25% capacity. There will be temperature checks on the way in. Masks are mandatory for the staff – and for visitors who persistently cough. Social distancing is a must at all times.

But because the crowds will be smaller, Graceland says this is a unique chance to see Elvis’ home like never before.