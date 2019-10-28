Seasonal recipe: Pasta with Pumpkin Meat Sauce

Roasted pumpkin:

2 cups fresh pumpkin scraps, diced

1 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp granulated garlic

Toss diced pumpkin in a bowl with olive oil, salt, granulated garlic and nutmeg. All spices are “to taste.” Place pumpkin on a roasting pan and cook at 350 degrees for 6-8 minutes until tender.

Meat sauce:

1 lb. ground beef

2 tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

2 tpsp garlic, chopped

salt and pepper

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

1 tsp dried oregano

1 quart marinara sauce

1 lb. penne pasta

4 fresh basil leaves

Preparation:

Heat a skillet or sauce pan over medium to high heat. Add half the ground beef.

Season with salt and pepper, break up with the back of a spoon and cook fully.

Pour cooked beef into a strainer to remove excess grease. Repeat with remaining beef.

Using the same pan, heat olive oil and saute onions and garlic for about 3 minutes.

Add ground beef, red pepper flakes and oregano. Adjust seasoning as needed.

Add the roasted pumpkin to the beef and onion mixture.

Add the marinara sauce and simmer on low heat for 20-30 minutes to marry flavors.

For service:

Cook penne pasta to “al dente.”

Drain thoroughly but reserve about 1 cup starchy pasta water.

Toss pasta and meat sauce together, adding some of the pasta water to aid in consistency as needed.

Portion to one serving bowl or individual plates.

Grate parmagiana over the top of the dish and garnish with basil leaves.