Sea World trainers will no longer stand or ride on dolphins, PETA says it’s a victory

Sea World says trainers will no longer stand or ride on dolphins. The move follows nearly a year of pressure from “People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals” or PETA. But Sea World says that had nothing to do with the changes.

Instead, Sea World said it’s “continually evolving its animal presentations for both guests and their animals.” The park also insists the practices are not harmful to dolphins. But PETA is claiming victory.



Sea World reached a $65 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed by investors in 2014 following revelations on the treatment of Orca whales in the documentary “Blackfish.”