Scientists look to make “butter” out of insects?

A team of scientists at Belgium’s University of Ghent are trying to find a way to substitute dairy in cakes, cookies and waffles with insects!

They say deriving grease from insects is more green than dairy production.

By soaking the insects in a little bit of water and then mushing them with a kitchen blender before centrifuges separate, a butter like substance or grease is formed.

They say this could be the “butter of the future” since bugs are more sustainable. Insects use less land and water than cows and goats.