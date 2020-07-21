Sci-Fi Thriller “Tenet” release date pushed back again

The new Sci-Fi thriller “Tenet” release has been delayed again. The movie stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.

It’s about a secret agent trying to prevent another world war.

It was supposed to come out on July 17th but it was pushed back twice until August 12th. Now Warner Brothers has removed it from its release calendar.

But the company said in a statement it will “share a new 2020 release date imminently.”

Theaters have been closed since March. Director Christopher Nolan has high hopes his latest flick can usher audiences back to theaters once it’s finally released.