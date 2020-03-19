Schwarzenegger’s “Stay at Home” video shows off unique pets

In a video that’s more “Kindergarten Cop” than “Terminator,” Arnold Schwarzenegger shares the wisdom of staying home.

The former California governor introduces his miniature horse, Whiskey, and Lulu the donkey to help drive his point home.

He also wrote a tweet to go alongside the video which says “Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons.”

The video, shared over the weekend, came as current the current California governor ordered all bars and night clubs in to close.