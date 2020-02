A Minnesota man, who drove a school bus for 55 years was laid to rest in this custom school-bus designed casket.

A funeral-home owner gave him the casket to repay his kindness to his family.

Glen Davis, the bus driver, was alive to see the casket and it brought him to tears. He joked about it saying, “all it’s missing is an emergency door.”

His funeral was held Friday February 21, 2020 at a Catholic church where he volunteered for years.