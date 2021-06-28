Say “yes” at the Walmart register to round up and help kids in need right here in the 814

Walmart associates across the 814 will rally behind the Children’s Miracle Network campaign in their latest campaign. The Walmart round up program is in its 34th year — and working to ensure kids and their families receive support during the times they need it most.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Sam Kennelly, Development Specialist at Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger about ways people in Central PA can help kids in need right here in the 814. The Walmart round up campaign is now through July 25, 2021.