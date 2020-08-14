Say what?! Scientists create phone case that crawls to charger!

If you ever wished your mobile phone was more like a roomba, which knows when to re-charge, you may be in luck.



Researchers in Korea have invented a case that helps a smartphone crawl to a charger when the battery is low. The scientists at Seoul National University’s bio-robotics lab call their invention the “case-crawler.”

Right now, the case-crawler can only scamper forward in the direction of a charging pad if it’s set up on your desk. In the future, developers hope the miniature robot will be able to return to the owner when fully charged.

The case-crawler adds a little over a half inch to the phone’s size but it can carry more than 13 times its own weight. The case-crawler is not on the market yet.