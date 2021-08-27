Say “goodbye” to Summer and “hello” to Fall at the Pocono Mountains

POCONO MOUNTAINS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pocono Mountains offers four seasons of endless fun, and it’s only a 3-hour drive from Central Pennsylvania. It’s a perfect spot to say goodbye to summer and hello to fall with the changing of leaves, spots to go hiking, amazing dining spots, shops & more. Did someone say year-round indoor waterpark? The weather doesn’t matter at Camelback Resort!

It’s ranked as one of the top indoor waterparks in the U.S. With wild slides, fun rides, cozy cabanas and more, it’s everything you want from an indoor waterpark.

Any time of year is a great time to visit the Pocono Mountains. Jim Thorpe is consistently ranked on national media “Best” lists, and recognized for beauty, fun, and even romance. For more information, or to plan your trip to the Poconos click here.