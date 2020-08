Peacock streaming released the new trailer for a Saved By The Bell reboot.

Mario Lopez, best known as AC Slater and Elizabeth Berkley who played Jessie Spano are making a comeback.



The trailer even references Spano’s memorable storyline about taking caffeine pills.



The Saved By The Bell reboot is about a clash of cultures when students displaced by low-income school closures are sent to privileged schools — like Bayside High. The new show is set to premiere later this year.