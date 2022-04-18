COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTAJ) — Last Thursday, April 14, 2022 The Savannah Bananas debuted the ‘World’s Tallest Pitcher’ during an exhibition game in Columbus, Georgia.



Standing approximately 10-feet tall, Dakota Stilts, came in for relief and got the batter to groundout. Historically, Jon Rauch is still credited for being the world’s tallest pitcher in Major League Baseball — standing 6’11.” He has since retired.

The Savannah Bananas are an American collegiate summer baseball team based in Savannah, Georgia. The Bananas compete in the Coastal Plain League (CPL) in the West division.

Jake Schwartz, best known from “The Magic of Jake Schwartz” is the “the first magician to put magic inside of a baseball game,” and is traveling with the team as the “Banana Magician.” Schwartz has also appeared on Studio 814 performing amazing magic tricks that are sure to WOW! Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner & Morgan Koziar give us a look at some of Schwartz’s magic on the field.