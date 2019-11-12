Sassy pig helps ease travelers’ anxiety

Studio 814

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pigs might not fly, but LiLou the therapy pig wants to make air travel less stressful.

The 5-year-old Juliana pig and her owner are part of San Francisco Airport’s ‘Wag Brigade’ – a program that brings trained therapy animals to the airport, to cheer passengers up and help ease travel anxieties. Dressed in a pilot’s cap and with her toenails painted bright red, LiLou breezes through the metal detector at airport security and trots to the departure gates.

All the therapy animals take part in a training program with the San Francisco SPCA and must have a stable temperament, good manners and a friendly personality. Additionally, all the animals, including LiLou, are fully house trained.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories



Don't Miss