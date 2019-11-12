Sassy pig helps ease travelers’ anxiety

Pigs might not fly, but LiLou the therapy pig wants to make air travel less stressful.

The 5-year-old Juliana pig and her owner are part of San Francisco Airport’s ‘Wag Brigade’ – a program that brings trained therapy animals to the airport, to cheer passengers up and help ease travel anxieties. Dressed in a pilot’s cap and with her toenails painted bright red, LiLou breezes through the metal detector at airport security and trots to the departure gates.



All the therapy animals take part in a training program with the San Francisco SPCA and must have a stable temperament, good manners and a friendly personality. Additionally, all the animals, including LiLou, are fully house trained.