(WTAJ)-- Centre County residents Steve and Libby Snyder, like many parents, read bedtime stories to their kids. They put on voices for each character as if it were a personal performance at home. When Steve picked up "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens, it was the brains of the operation, Libby (Steve's words), that told him to do his readings on Facebook live to raise awareness for Out Of The Cold: Centre County (OOTC).

The Snyders had just learned about the organization at their latest virtual church service. Their church is currently helping support the mission of the organization, help people in need of shelter.